Sarah Langa: How the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE keeps up with her all day

Samsung introduced the powerful Galaxy S20 series earlier this year and its top-of-the-line innovations became instantly popular with South Africans. Now, after eliciting fan feedback, they created the Galaxy S20 FE — a smartphone with Samsung’s leading premium features that’s surprisingly affordable.

It’s become a smartphone sensation in 2020 — a device that includes first-in-category innovations such as a 120Hz display, pro-grade cameras and an impressive battery life — at a price no-one expected. Now renowned publications such as Tech Radar are referencing some of the reasons the fans were right — “The S20FE has three of the S20’s winning traits: a fast screen refresh rate, great photography potential, and a powerful processor”.

As someone who knows all about fans, Sarah Langa one of SA’s most popular content creators and personalities has become a fan herself. With her expertise spanning fashion, lifestyle and travel she has a unique insight into why this device ticks many boxes.

“It’s incredible that Samsung decided to take in the thoughts of fans and create a device packed with the cutting-edge technology they love while keeping it as affordable as it is. I can see this becoming the phone of the year for many people. I prefer to live my life without worrying where you can plug in your phone. The 4500mAh (typical) battery gives your phone the juice it needs to outlast your day and those big nights out.

“Music is a big part of my life so it’s good to know that it has 128GB built-in and the ability to store up to 1TB more on a microSD card. This means I can download to my heart’s content. I often create big video files so not only can I use the pro-grade cameras to create vibrant content but I can save and store it effortlessly.

“I can also see so many exciting reasons to use the 30x Space Zoom that gets you closer to the action — because that’s where the best moments are. Combined with an array of refreshing and vibrant colours, to suit every lifestyle, the Galaxy S20 FE is asking to join me wherever my day takes me.”

This article was paid for by Samsung.