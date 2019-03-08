Win tickets to the 'Trippin with Skhumba' live comedy show

They’re the cream of the crop of South African comedy, a dream team that could only have been put together by Skhumba, the king of funny. They’ve been entertaining us every week in Trippin With Skhumba, the Showmax Original show that’s taking Skhumba around the country visiting the hometowns of his comedian friends.

And they’re all going to be on stage on Saturday, March 23 2019, at 1 Fox Junction in Joburg in a stand-up extravaganza.

This is your chance to see Mashabela Galane, Celeste Ntuli, Tumi Morake, Salesman, Siya Seya and Schalk Bezuidenhout, along with show host Skhumba and a line-up of up-and-coming comics from each of the comedians’ hometowns. These rising stars will get to share the stage for the first time with their mentors, and it will be a beautiful - and hilarious - thing to behold.

Early-bird tickets cost R250 and general access tickets cost R320. Grab your tickets at any Pick n Pay nationwide, visit Webtickets or call 0861 110 005 for more information.

In the meantime, see what all the laughs are about on Showmax and catch up with Trippin With Skhumba.

Here’s how you can win double tickets

Sign up to Showmax before March 20 2019 and you will be entered into a draw to win one of 100 sets of double tickets to the live show.

Go to www.showmax.com to sign up.

You will get an email confirmation once you’ve signed up.

Send your email confirmation to TWS@showmax.com.

Then you’ll be entered to win one of 100 sets of double tickets.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 21 2019.

Note that the competition is only open to residents of Johannesburg and no transport or accommodation will be provided. See all the terms and conditions here.

This article was paid for by Showmax.