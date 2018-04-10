Film gets close to the life of Mam' Winnie

She recalled the day the police came to take her mother.

"When they came to take my mom we thought it was the usual raid. They take her to Protea police station. She is being interrogated and completely unaware that she had been packed up and sent to Brandfort."

Zindzi celebrated her mother's unbreakable spirit, calling her an activist and a fighter.

She said her defiant nature would not let her accept circumstances she didn't like.

"You're not supposed to say 'don't' because then she will do. If you gonna say 'we are going to ensure that we lock this man up that people forget him and forget even what he looks like, what he sounds like, that he even exists', that made her commit to ensuring the opposite," she said.

Zindzi believes the apartheid government saw that there was too much power between her parents and they had to get rid of that.

Others interviewed include veteran television journalist Sophie Mokoena.

The 98-minute doccie has had a good run on the film festival circuit and picked up an award at the Sundance Film Festival. It has been available on Netflix in the US.