Family claims police ‘hinder’ its efforts to get missing son’s body
Killed in a motor accident, he was given a pauper’s funeral
A family that has been trying to exhume the body of their son is still struggling to get access to the body three years later.
Banele Oscar Mthembu went missing in June 2020 from his home in Rethabiseng, near Bronkhorstspruit. Without his family being notified, his corpse was buried in a pauper’s funeral after he was found killed along a road in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. ..
