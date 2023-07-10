×

South Africa

Family claims police ‘hinder’ its efforts to get missing son’s body

Killed in a motor accident, he was given a pauper’s funeral

10 July 2023 - 07:24
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A family that has been trying to exhume the body of their son  is still struggling to get access to the body three years later.

Banele Oscar Mthembu went missing in June 2020 from his home in Rethabiseng, near Bronkhorstspruit. Without his family being notified, his corpse was buried in a pauper’s funeral after he was found killed along a road in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.  ..

