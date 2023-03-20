Estate manager laying huge legal bill at the door of someone already struggling to settle his levies
Are Whitfields, attorneys colluding against client?
Whitfields Property Solutions, a company that manages estates, has gone ahead to make a court application for the sale of Bongani Ngono's two-bedroom house over failure to pay levies and collection fees amounting to R240,500.
Ngono found a letter from Kramer Attorneys, representing Whitfields, notifying him of their application to the Palmridge magistrate’s court to have his house in Alberton, on the East Rand, sold in order to recoup the money he owes. ..
Estate manager laying huge legal bill at the door of someone already struggling to settle his levies
Are Whitfields, attorneys colluding against client?
Whitfields Property Solutions, a company that manages estates, has gone ahead to make a court application for the sale of Bongani Ngono's two-bedroom house over failure to pay levies and collection fees amounting to R240,500.
Ngono found a letter from Kramer Attorneys, representing Whitfields, notifying him of their application to the Palmridge magistrate’s court to have his house in Alberton, on the East Rand, sold in order to recoup the money he owes. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos