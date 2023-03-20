×

Money

Estate manager laying huge legal bill at the door of someone already struggling to settle his levies

Are Whitfields, attorneys colluding against client?

20 March 2023 - 07:37
Lindile Sifile Journalist

Whitfields Property Solutions, a company that manages estates, has gone ahead to make a court application for the sale of Bongani Ngono's two-bedroom house over failure to pay levies and collection fees amounting to R240,500.

Ngono found a letter from Kramer Attorneys, representing Whitfields, notifying him of their application to the Palmridge magistrate’s court to have his house in Alberton, on the East Rand, sold in order to recoup the money he owes. ..

