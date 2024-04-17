×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Prince Harry says travel industry must do more for local communities

He highlights the issue at the Travalyst AGM, his scheme to help travellers cut carbon emissions and prevent over-tourism

By Michael Holden - 17 April 2024 - 15:38
Prince Harry launched Travalyst, an initiative aimed at making the travel industry more sustainable, in 2019. He and his wife Meghan have faced accusations of hypocrisy for taking private jets to attend engagements.
Prince Harry launched Travalyst, an initiative aimed at making the travel industry more sustainable, in 2019. He and his wife Meghan have faced accusations of hypocrisy for taking private jets to attend engagements.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry says it is crucial the travel industry does better for local communities in vacation destinations or there will be no tourism business at all in the future.

Speaking at the AGM of Travalyst, an initiative he launched in 2019 with the aim of making the travel industry more sustainable, King Charles' son said it was crucial to do more for those who depend on the industry.

“Travel and tourism relies on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to,” said Harry, who appeared by video link from his home in California.

“Communities are the beating heart of travel, and we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit.”

The Travalyst scheme, an independent nonprofit body backed by major tourism industry companies including Google, Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Expedia, aims to help travellers cut their carbon emissions, prevent over-tourism and develop local economies.

Like his father, who has spoken out for more than 50 years on issues such as sustainability and climate change, Harry has been a vocal champion of environmental causes.

However, he and his wife Meghan have faced accusations of hypocrisy for taking private jets to attend engagements. The prince has previously said he only did so occasionally or in certain circumstances where he needed to keep his family safe, and he always offsets his carbon dioxide emissions.

Harry founded Travalyst before he and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their official royal roles in 2020, and since then they have embarked on a number of projects.

This week Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, sending jars of strawberry jam to a small number of selected recipients.

Earlier this month the couple announced they would produce two more Netflix shows that will focus on cooking and a US polo championship.

Reuters

US and allies plan more Iran sanctions; Israel war cabinet to meet again

The US and its allies planned fresh sanctions against Iran over its unprecedented attack on Israel, seeking to dissuade Israel from a major ...
News
9 hours ago

Part of Denmark's historic stock exchange reduced to empty shell after blaze

Half of Denmark's Old Stock Exchange was completely burnt-out with only outer walls remaining after flames engulfed the building and caused the roof ...
News
3 hours ago

Baidu says AI chatbot 'Ernie Bot' has amassed 200-million users

China's Baidu said on Tuesday its artificial intelligence chatbot “Ernie Bot” has garnered more than 200-million users as it seeks to remain China’s ...
News
1 day ago

Aid to Gaza has increased dramatically, White House's Kirby says

Humanitarian aid getting into the Gaza Strip has increased by a large amount in the last few days, White House national security spokesperson John ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack