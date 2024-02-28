×

Business

Apple unplugs its electric car project

By Reuters - 28 February 2024 - 13:30
Several employees working on the electric car project will be shifted to the firm's artificial intelligence division, according to Bloomberg News.
Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Apple has cancelled work on its electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decade after the iPhone maker kicked off the project.

Shares of the company were up 0.7%, having pared some losses from earlier in the trading day.

Several employees working on the electric car project will be shifted to the firm's artificial intelligence (AI) division, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported the development.

“If it is true, Apple will put more focus on GenAI and that should give investors more optimism about the company's efforts and ability to compete at a platform level on AI,” said Ben Bajarin, CEO of consulting firm Creative Strategies.

Apple has so far held back from any big moves in AI, in stark contrast to other tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft, which have first-mover advantage in incorporating the breakthrough technology.

Apple declined to comment.

High interest rates to tame inflation have soured consumer sentiment and led to a slowdown in demand for usually pricier electric vehicles, prompting the industry to cut jobs and reduce production.

