Invitation to apply for artisanal and small-scale mining funding

The department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) invites applications for the Small-Scale Mining Fund in terms of section 12(1) of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), Act 28 of 2002.

The Small-Scale Mining Fund is a repayable business loan designed to assist small-scale miners with financial provision for rehabilitation and capital equipment.

Each application for funding is assessed in terms of the following criteria:

All applicants must be in possession of a valid mining permit.





A full costing must be done in line with the Technical & Financial Competency Table found on the DMRE SAMRAD portal for applications . ( Provide documentary proof on completion of this table.)

Applicants must demonstrate the capability to advance transformation in the mining and minerals sector as per the MPRDA (ownership and procurement).





Applications in respect of financial provision for rehabilitation in terms of the National Environmental Management Act must submit a letter of request for financial provision signed by the regional manager.





National Environmental Management Act must submit a letter of request for financial provision The geographic location of the business is important with the focus on rural or economically depressed areas encouraged.





Projects should be sustainable and have the potential to create jobs and must advance the social and economic welfare of South Africans.





All applicants must submit a detailed business plan of the project and company profile.





All applications requiring funding must include the letters of intent (LOI) in respect of sales of commodities.

FUNDING IS LIMITED and it is a repayable loan with no interest. Details and conditions of the funding will be in the contracts of successful beneficiaries.

Applications forms can be obtained from the DMRE website. Once completed, applications must be hand delivered to one of the regional offices listed below.

The CLOSING DATE for applications is February 29 2024.

All enquiries must be directed to DMRE regional offices via the following contacts:

Regional office Address Contact person Limpopo Broll Building, 101 Dorp Street, Polokwane Rendani Mubva:

Call 015-287-4750 or email

Rendani.Mubva@dmre.gov.za Gauteng 222 Smit Street,

8th Floor, Braamfontein Mica Davhana:

Call 012-444-3132 or email

Mica.Davhana@dmre.gov.za

Northern Cape Kimberley: Telkom Building, 41 Schmidtsdrift Street Springbok: Hopley Centre, cnr Van der Stel and Van Riebeeck streets

Call 053-807-1712 or email

Mashudu.Mudzunga@dmre.gov.za Mashudu Mudzunga:Call 053-807-1712 or email North West Vaal University of Technology Building, cnr Voortrekker and Margaretha Prinsloo streets, Klerksdorp

Call 018-487-4382 or email

Noluthando.Motlhamme@dmre.gov.za

Noluthando Motlhamme:Call 018-487-4382 or email Eastern Cape Pier 14 Building, 3rd Floor, 444 Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth)

Call 041-403-6627 or email

Nokuyolo.Lurwengu@dmre.gov.za Nokuyolo Lurwengu:Call 041-403-6627 or email Western Cape Atterbury House, 9th Floor, cnr Lower Burg and Van Riebeeck streets, Cape Town Mashudu Nelwamondo:

Call 021-427-1000 or email

Mashudu.Nelwamondo@dmre.gov.za KwaZulu-Natal Durban Bay House, 3rd Floor, 333 Anton Lembede Street, Durban Gugulethu Nene:

Call 031-335-9678 or email

Gugulethu.Nene@dmre.gov.za Mpumalanga SA Revenue Service Building, cnr Paul Kruger and Botha streets, Emalahleni Mica Davhana:

Call 013-653-0500 or email

Mica.Davhana@dmre.gov.za Free State The Strip Building, 314 Stateway and Bok streets, Welkom Mashudu Mudzunga:

Call 057-391-1300 or email Mashudu.Mudzunga@dmre.gov.za



This article was sponsored by the department of mineral resources & energy.