Anglo American joins Chinese firm on EV battery tech

Anglo American announced the launch of a research and development project in collaboration with GEM, one of China’s largest battery and battery material recyclers.
The partnership entails exploring new and more efficient technologies for the use of existing and alternative raw materials to be used in batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). “Our diversified portfolio includes a range of products critical to the long-term decarbonisation of transport – a sector estimated to account for over 15% of global emissions,” said Paul Ward, executive head of base metals marketing for Anglo American.
“Our work in this space is part of our commitment to supply our customers with products tailored to their specific needs and that capitalise on the opportunities offered by ongoing technological innovation.”
The project will focus on jointly developing metal dissolving technologies, using metals such as nickel, cobalt and manganese, to facilitate a more efficient use of battery materials, from either mined or recycled routes, with the intention of improving existing processes as well as exploring the use of new materials not currently employed in the battery value chain.
China is the world’s largest EV market, with an expected 8-million vehicles sold in 2023. GEM is a leading global battery material producer, with pioneering technology and capability to recycle batteries through the extraction of the minerals they contain.
“We have over two decades of experience in recycling batteries and electronics and have invested heavily in understanding the processes needed to recover raw materials essential for the energy transition,” said professor Xu Kaihua, founder and chairman of GEM.
“We seek to drive synergies with industry leaders such as Anglo American that participate in the critical raw materials value chain and share our commitment to advancing technological development to shape a more sustainable future for the transport sector.”
Anglo American’s contributions to the automotive industry include supplying precious metals for catalytic converters. The company claims to have also been an early supporter of the hydrogen economy, advocating for more widespread adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles.
R&D project launched in collaboration
Anglo American joins Chinese firm on EV battery tech
Image: Supplied
