Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries

Are you looking to start your first business this year? Scale your existing start-up? Or create a side hustle to earn some extra income? Now's your chance to get the expert guidance you need to achieve your entrepreneurship goals.

Arena Academy, a corporate social investment initiative of Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, has teamed up with the School of Entrepreneurship to give away 101 bursaries to the 4LIFE Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme worth R19,995 each.

Whether you've just finished matric, have a degree, or are tired of the corporate life and want to be your own boss, consider this online programme your blueprint to entrepreneurial success: it'll give you the coaching, knowledge, tools and ongoing support you need to start, scale and sustain a profitable business.

Apply now to stand a chance to win one of 101 bursaries. Here's how:

Simply click here to visit the School of Entrepreneurship's website and fill in the application form.

Applications close at 11.59pm on February 19 2023. Ts & Cs apply.

Why should you apply?

The prospect of starting, running and growing a business can be overwhelming. And, if you don’t have an experienced coach to guide you, you may make costly mistakes by guessing instead of following a proven process, waste time chasing dead-end ideas, and end up burning more money than you make. That's a recipe for endless frustration and, potentially, a financial disaster.