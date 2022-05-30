How to nail the English proficiency test you'll need to work or study abroad

Do you want to emigrate and are not sure you have the desired level of English language skills for where you want to go? Or that you'll need to live, work or study in another country?

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the leading English proficiency test for those immigrating to the UK, Australia, US, Canada and New Zealand. Passing this test is proof that candidates have the language ability needed to be productive in their destination country; the results are accepted by more than 11,000 organisations worldwide including universities, schools, professional bodies, employers and immigration authorities.

But passing the test is about more than just being able to speak, read and write English. Even those with the necessary ability to pass the test, in theory, could be tripped up if they arrive unprepared. Misunderstanding the IELTS time constraints, not knowing the types of questions they’ll be asked or lacking suitable guidance on how to answer a particular type of question, are potential challenges.