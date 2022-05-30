How to nail the English proficiency test you'll need to work or study abroad
The British Council SA's online Road to IELTS programme will prepare you to pass the IELTS test with flying colours
Do you want to emigrate and are not sure you have the desired level of English language skills for where you want to go? Or that you'll need to live, work or study in another country?
The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the leading English proficiency test for those immigrating to the UK, Australia, US, Canada and New Zealand. Passing this test is proof that candidates have the language ability needed to be productive in their destination country; the results are accepted by more than 11,000 organisations worldwide including universities, schools, professional bodies, employers and immigration authorities.
But passing the test is about more than just being able to speak, read and write English. Even those with the necessary ability to pass the test, in theory, could be tripped up if they arrive unprepared. Misunderstanding the IELTS time constraints, not knowing the types of questions they’ll be asked or lacking suitable guidance on how to answer a particular type of question, are potential challenges.
The good news is that the British Council, which is one of the co-owners of IELTS and delivers the test in more than 800 countries, offers a comprehensive, 100% online IELTS preparation programme called Road to IELTS.
Five versions of this popular programme — free, Last Minute, Speed, Success and Premium — are available via the British Council's website.
Each version offers access to a different number of study materials and resources. With Road to IELTS Premium, for instance, you can access over 300 interactive activities, 13 advisory videos and tutorials and 40 practice tests.
“Road to IELTS Premium provides everything you need to maximise the use of the preparation resources to get to the next step of your career,” says Balvinder Singh Kandra, director examinations: Southern Africa cluster, at the British Council.
Book to take your IELTS test via the British Council's website and you'll get access to the Last Minute version of the Road to IELTS for free.
The British Council SA is investing in aspiring candidates wanting to complete IELTS proficiency test by giving away 1,000 free Road to IELTS vouchers, valued at $80 (R1,250) each.
This article was paid for by the British Council SA.