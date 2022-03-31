Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Thursday announced that the general fuel levy will be temporarily reduced by R1.50 per litre.

“This will reduce the levy for petrol from R3.85/l to R2.35/l. The levy on diesel will be reduce from R3.70/l to R2.20/l. These amounts exclude other levies such as the Road Accident Fund levy and the carbon fuel levy‚” Godongwana said.

This would be implemented from Wednesday April 6 to May 31.

This comes as the government tries to find relief measures for motorists and consumers after the fuel price shot up to more than R20/l in December last year.

Godongwana said since the start of the Russian-Ukraine conflict the world had seen a sharp increase in crude oil prices.

-TimesLIVE






