Avbob AGM reveals group is well-positioned for further growth

As Africa’s largest Mutual Assurance Society, which provides a one-stop funeral insurance and burial service solution, Avbob has been operating on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group’s staff have experienced first-hand the bereavement of countless families and communities across SA.

It’s within this context that the group presented its results for the 2021 financial year at its 70th AGM on November 17 in Midrand, Joburg.

Avbob delivered exceptional results for the year under review, setting multiple records in all three of its operating units: insurance, funeral services and manufacturing. It also won numerous awards (see below).

“The 2021 financial year was unprecedented in many ways,” said Avbob chair Jannie Venter. “The Covid-19 pandemic and associated regulatory responses created a volatile and rapidly evolving operating environment. Apart from the economic and environmental impacts, the loss of life has been devastating.”

In response to the hardships and challenges brought on by the pandemic, Avbob Funeral Service provided free funeral services and products worth R497m to its members during the past financial year.

It also provided free personal protective equipment worth R18m to its undertakers and frontline staff conducting funerals.

“We placed increased focus on our digital transformation journey and on employee wellness and support,” said Venter. “The business is well-positioned for further growth in a new post-Covid-19 paradigm.”