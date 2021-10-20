Assistance to marginalised mining operations to pump extraneous mine water

The department of mineral resources & energy invites the marginalised gold mining industry grappling with extraneous mine water to submit motivations for help with its removal.

Extraneous mine water causes significant environmental and operational challenges which can be experienced at a local or regional scale. This depends on a number of variables such as hydrological and hydrogeological characteristics of the mine sites, chemistry of mine water, and inter-connectivity of the groundwater.

The department will provide a subsidy and pumping bill to ensure gold marginalised mines operate sustainably by pumping out extraneous mine water. There will be no other expenses claimed against the allocation.

The following standard conditions are applicable:

a valid mining permit or mining right;

approved environmental management programme/plan;

updated hydrogeological report (signed off by the specialist registered with the SA Council for Natural Scientific Professions or Engineering Council of SA;

motivation indicating the need to remove extraneous mine water for the sustainable continuation of the mining operation; and

detailed operational cost of pumping extraneous mine water.

Interested gold mine operations should submit the motivation and all associated documents as per the criteria above to the department of mineral resources & energy.

The document should be submitted or couriered to the department of mineral resources & energy, 70 Meintjies Street, Arcadia, Pretoria for the attention of Mr T Morokane, Telephone number: +27 (0) 12-444-3831.

Due date for submission: October 29 2021

This article was paid for by the department of mineral resource & energy.