City Power: We’re working to fix Robertsham outage

City Power says it has restored electricity to four areas after the Robertsham substation fire on Monday evening.

The bulk electricity supplier said power was restored to Robertsham, West Turffontein, Ormonde and Ridgeway on Tuesday night.

Multiple suburbs were affected and many residents said they still do not have power.

On Twitter, City Power asked those affected by the Robertsham outage not to log calls as technicians are still working on the burnt substation.

The entity said technicians would remain on site and continue working until power had been restored to every affected suburb.