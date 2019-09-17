Building a learning organisation will help unleash employee potential

The world is changing at a much faster pace than ever before. New technologies, an explosion of smartphone users and constantly evolving social media have changed and will keep changing the way people learn new things.

It is crucial to adapt organisational learning and development strategies accordingly. Organisations need to incorporate modern tools and techniques to allow their people to learn in the most efficient manner.

Mobile learning

The number of smartphone users worldwide continues to grow and mobile devices provide an excellent, accessible way to deliver content. Employees, like everyone else, spend significant amounts of time on their smartphones and use mobile devices to do most of their daily tasks, including learning new concepts.

The benefits of mobile learning include portability and flexibility of learning methods, as well as easy access to learning materials. Video learning materials can also still be delivered as bite-sized content to the learners when they need it.