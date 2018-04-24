The company faced a backlash‚ with many people threatening to boycott stores.

Communications manager for Starbucks South Africa Fareed Mohammed said the company will close more than 8 000 stores in the US to train staff about racial bias. Staff in South Africa would undergo the same training.

“I can confirm that in response to an incident in one of our stores in Philadelphia‚ Starbucks will be closing its more than 8 000 company-owned stores in the US on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination in our stores‚” said Mohammed.

“The training is currently being developed and will initially roll out to partners in the US and once complete‚ Starbucks will make the education material available to other companies‚ including licensee partners like Taste Holdings‚ for our employees and leadership. At this stage‚ the South African stores and other stores outside the US will not be closed on May 29‚” he said.

He said more details would be made available once the training kit had been received. “If anything‚ we are proud that we have a diverse group of partners (baristas) who understand the local cultural intricacies. They also live the Starbucks values of mutual respect and create a welcoming environment for our customers‚” he added.

Following the incident in the US‚ the coffee store apologised to the arrested pair.

The company tweeted: “We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday.”