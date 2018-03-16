Business

WATCH | What you need to know about changing careers

By Business Day TV - 16 March 2018 - 13:55

The average person typically changes career paths up to seven times, according to Kay Vittee, CEO of Quest. Despite the common nature of career-switching, nothing really prepares anyone on how to...

The average person typically changes career paths up to seven times, according to Kay Vittee, CEO of Quest. 

Despite the common nature of career-switching, nothing really prepares anyone on how to go about it. 

Vittee shares her insights on the best ways to change your career and how to know if that is really what you want.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

See more SebenzaLIVE articles

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe's Mugabe says never thought Mnangagwa would turn against him
Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
X