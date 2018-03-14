Caster Semenya graduates
Caster Semenya is on one winning streak. Just a few days after making history by smashing the South African 1 000m record that stood for 35 years‚ she's also added graduate to her growing list of achievements.
Caster posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in her graduate gown and simply captioned it #mamaimadeit.
We'll say. It was her wife‚ Violet Raseboya‚ who took the picture and just days before the graduation posted a message to Caster on social media.
"She is a person. She has hope. She respect others. She has faith. She is smart. She is dedicated. She is powerful and she is strong. Mokgadi Semenya Sa Mma MASAI Congrats‚ what's more?"