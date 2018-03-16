'SABC interim board had no powers to fire Hlaudi Motsoeneng'

In his bid to get his job back, former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has claimed that the interim board that fired him had no power to do so as, by then, he was no longer a top executive at the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng's legal representatives argued in his arbitration case yesterday that a Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) existing at the SABC at the time meant that the interim could only fire the broadcaster's three top executives - the chief executive; chief financial officer and chief operations officer.

They argued that Motsoeneng held none of these jobs when the interim board, headed by then acting chairwoman Khanyisile Kweyama acted against him.

"We will submit that the board of SABC did not have the powers to institute disciplinary proceedings against Mr Motsoeneng... what should have happened is that there should have been compliance with the disciplinary code [of the SABC].