Inside Psyfo and Aamirah's special baecation
Psyfo and his bae are quickly racking up more passport stamps than we have underwear. So when they posted snaps from another vaycay‚ this time travelling in the USA‚ we were all about the double tap. 'Cause if we're in Jozi doesn't mean we can't appreciate.
Aamirah said that the couple were in Georgia‚ Atlanta on a baecation.
"Georgia has been so much fun and we are blessed to have the best folks show us around Atlanta."
And now they're onto NYC.
"I honestly wish we could've stayed a bit longer‚ but of course all good things have to come to an end. Now we are off to the Big Apple."
She recently also paid tribute to bae and thanked him for being a special person in her life.
"I want to thank you not just for being in my life and sticking around‚ but for reminding me that even broken things can be loved."
Sjoe!
Issa powerful love‚ this.