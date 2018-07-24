Inside Psyfo and Aamirah's special baecation

And now they're onto NYC.

"I honestly wish we could've stayed a bit longer‚ but of course all good things have to come to an end. Now we are off to the Big Apple."

She recently also paid tribute to bae and thanked him for being a special person in her life.

"I want to thank you not just for being in my life and sticking around‚ but for reminding me that even broken things can be loved."

Sjoe!

Issa powerful love‚ this.