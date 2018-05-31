Portia M embraces morula oil powers

Beauty therapy entrepreneur Portia Mngomezulu has flourished since she conceived the idea of manufacturing a skin care and beauty range. Portia M is now found on the shelves of leading retailers.

Mngomezulu said she got the idea after giving birth to her first child in 2011. Her mother-in-law advised her to use morula oil to treat her stretch marks and the oil worked like a charm.

"Today it [morula oil] is the basic ingredient of my skin care products," said Mngomezulu.

The former IT medical engineer at Siemens worked with radiologist colleagues and other healthcare professionals to realise her dream.

Mngomezulu, 37, approached the government's small business organisations and was referred to the Small Entrepreneur Development Agency. The agency linked her up with the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS).

"Through trial and error, between 2012 and 2013, I was already mixing and producing the lotion at home using my kitchen appliances with the little financial muscle I had," she said.