Duo brings the vibe back to Mahikeng

Two North West entrepreneurs who established an attractive contemporary outdoor hang-out spot at Signal Hill in Mahikeng are aiming for the stars.

Dise Lenkwe and Mothusi Leotlela, the owners of Straateng Meat Lounge, are hoping to breathe a new life into Mahikeng's social scene.

Lenkwe is a graphic designer while Leotlela is a visual engineer. Their place has attracted the who's who of Mahikeng and those visiting the town. The business employs 21 people from Signal Hill and other areas nearby.

"We are the home of urban youth culture and provide a space where art, timeless music and remarkable food is served," said Lenkwe.