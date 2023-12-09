Pule Mmodi's strike help Chiefs sink Rise and Shine in Polokwane

Polokwane had better openings in the first half, but Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma stood in their way as he made two brilliant saves to deny striker Douglas Mapfumo and roving right-back Thabang Matuludi.
Mmodi always looked sharper among the Chiefs attackers and his goal came through his bravery as he created his own space to beat Polokwane keeper Manuel Sapunga with a low shot just outside the area.
Chiefs could have added more goals when they made some changes in the second half but lack of accuracy and conviction in their attacks meant they continued with their shocking scoring rate which has seen them netting an average of a goal a game in the league.
Though they’re now sitting comfortably in the top half of the table, Chiefs will still need to improve their momentum in their next two league games against Richards Bay at home next Saturday and away to Sekhukhune United on December 30 to finish 2023 on a positive note.
Rookies Polokwane started the season like a house on fire but with four draws and two defeats in their last six matches, they’ll be desperate to finish the year better.
Polokwane’s last two matches of 2023 are away to Chippa United and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
