SA U17s feel at home as they prepare for Zambia

Since SA's readmission into the international structures in 1992, many of the national teams and clubs have cried about sabotage when playing in CAF competitions. The SA U-17 team are currently on U-17 Afcon duty in Algeria and they are loving the hospitality.
South African sides in the past have cried about ill-treatment when they would travel to various parts of the continent and for many years teams dreaded playing in CAF competitions. Teams would be sabotaged from the moment they arrive at airports, on the roads, at the hotel and at training grounds. When teams complained about these fouls they would be told: “This is Africa.”
Amajimbos, who are on a mission to win the junior Afcon, have not experienced the “This is Africa” treatment in the North African nation. The team’s coach, Duncan Crowie, reiterated that they had not had any problems so far.
“So far we don’t have any problems as far as the accommodation, the hospitality, the training venue is fantastic and the time given to us as well. Yes, sometimes we would like to train a little bit early instead of 9.30pm but at least there’s a plan,” Crowie said when addressing the media yesterday.
“If there’s no plan then there’s a problem. If there is a plan and we can see it, we can change the plan. We have tried to change it [training time]. We have been accommodated and they made it clear to us why they cannot accommodate us at the time we want. That is a sign of planning.
“So as far as the organisation holistically, I don’t have a problem. I hope it stays like this until the end of the tournament,” he said.
Today Crowie’s team will take on Zambia at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium (9pm). The match is important for Amajimbos’ prospect of making it to the knockout stages after they lost their opening game in Group B to Morocco.
“I think it’s going to be an open game because both teams need to win if they want to progress in this tournament. Both teams will be going forward, creating opportunities and scoring goals. In Zambia, I see a different opposition to the one we faced in Morocco,” Crowie said.
SA U17s feel at home as they prepare for Zambia
Coach Crowie anticipates open game in crunch Afcon tie
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
