Soccer

SA U17s feel at home as they prepare for Zambia

Coach Crowie anticipates open game in crunch Afcon tie

03 May 2023 - 08:06
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Mouad Bougaizane of Morocco challenges Xavier Manuel Jodamus of South Africa during the 2023 Under 17 African Cup of Nations match between Morocco and South Africa held at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 30 April 2023.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Since SA's readmission into the international structures in 1992, many of the national teams and clubs have cried about sabotage when playing in CAF competitions. The SA U-17 team are currently on U-17 Afcon duty in Algeria and they are loving the hospitality. 

South African sides in the past have cried about ill-treatment when they would travel to various parts of the continent and for many years teams dreaded playing in CAF competitions. Teams would be sabotaged from the moment they arrive at airports, on the roads, at the hotel and at training grounds. When teams complained about these fouls they would be told: “This is Africa.” 

Amajimbos, who are on a mission to win the junior Afcon, have not experienced the “This is Africa” treatment in the North African nation. The team’s coach, Duncan Crowie, reiterated that they had not had any problems so far. 

“So far we don’t have any problems as far as the accommodation, the hospitality, the training venue is fantastic and the time given to us as well. Yes, sometimes we would like to train a little bit early instead of 9.30pm but at least there’s a plan,” Crowie said when addressing the media yesterday.

“If there’s no plan then there’s a problem. If there is a plan and we can see it, we can change the plan. We have tried to change it [training time]. We have been accommodated and they made it clear to us why they cannot accommodate us at the time we want. That is a sign of planning. 

“So as far as the organisation holistically, I don’t have a problem. I hope it stays like this until the end of the tournament,” he said.

Today Crowie’s team will take on Zambia at the Mohamed-Hamlaoui Stadium (9pm). The match is important for Amajimbos’ prospect of making it to the knockout stages after they lost their opening game in Group B to Morocco. 

“I think it’s going to be an open game because both teams need to win if they want to progress in this tournament. Both teams will be going forward, creating opportunities and scoring goals. In Zambia, I see a different opposition to the one we faced in Morocco,” Crowie said.

Afcon loss to Morocco not end of the road – Amajimbos coach

SA U-17 coach Duncan Crowie has emphasised that their journey in the U-17 Afcon in Algeria is not over after losing their opening match 2-0 to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Skipper Mkhize sees silver lining for City

Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize believes the team has found its character at the back end of the season.
Sport
43 minutes ago

Brooks thrilled to break the goal duck

AmaZulu midfielder Ethan Brooks is over the moon after finally scoring his first professional goal, looking forward to building from that so that ...
Sport
47 minutes ago

Davids calls for positivity as Maritzburg face chop

With three points separating Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants in the relegation zone, Team of Choice coach Fadlu Davids has told his players ...
Sport
53 minutes ago

