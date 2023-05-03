Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize believes the team has found its character at the back end of the season.
Based on their previous standards and a decent squad, City have had a subpar season. They lost games they should not have and dropped points in critical stages of the season. The team had a new look, with plenty of new faces as they anticipated a heavy schedule.
The departures of key players such as Terrence Mashego, Hugo Marques, Craig Martin, and Mpho Makola disturbed the team’s synergy, and ultimately their character on the pitch.
However, as the season reaches the business end, City have found their character, much to the delight of Mkhize. He saw this when the team came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Royal Am away on Saturday.
“After we went a goal down against Royal AM, the attitude from the players and character to come back from that and win the game, I think that gives us motivation to never give up and know the game is 90 minutes,” Mkhize told Sowetan yesterday.
“I would say the team’s character has developed, we have a lot of new players. When a club has new players, they need time to adapt to the new environment and settle well, and it wasn’t easy for them. Last season we lost players who were first-team players, who played regularly, and whoever filled in was a new player that had to adapt to the PSL.
“I see a lot of improvement from everyone. Football is also played with the mind, your mindset needs to be in the right place,” he said.
The Citizens will take on Golden Arrows today at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm). City’s objective is to finish on a high note and lay a foundation for next season.
“It won’t be easy, the games towards the end of the season are always difficult. Arrows have always been a team that we have struggled against. It’s important we carry on with the momentum and build for next season,” Mkhize said.
Skipper Mkhize sees silver lining for City
New players need time to settle as Citizens aim to cement Top8
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images
