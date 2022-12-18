×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

All France players start training ahead of World Cup final

By Reuters - 18 December 2022 - 10:26
Defender Raphael Varane during France's training session at at Al Saad Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022, ahead of their World Cup final against Argentina.
Defender Raphael Varane during France's training session at at Al Saad Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on December 17 2022, ahead of their World Cup final against Argentina.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

France's Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman, who missed training on Friday with a virus, were present at the start of Saturday's session on the eve of the World Cup final clash against Argentina.

The three players started the session, which was open to the media in the first 15 minutes.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and left-back Theo Hernandez, who also missed training on Friday because of knocks to heir hip and knee respectively, were also on the pitch with the rest of the squad. 

France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Several France players have caught colds, the French Football Federation said, as they prepare for the World Cup final against Argentina, with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Virus-hit France focused on finishing the job against Argentina — Deschamps

France have not been overly troubled by the virus that has hit several players in the past few days, coach Didier Deschamps said, as the squad ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods