Portia Modise reflects on the standout stars of the World Cup

Former Banyana Banyana captain and DStv Compact ambassador Portia Modise says she’s delighted that football’s big stars lifted their hands up at the 2022 Fifa World Cup, though she feels Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo was treated poorly by his coach.

Modise, who had been enjoying the tournament, is of the view that the game's biggest stage is the perfect platform for superstar athletes to showcase their talent.

“There’s nothing bigger than the World Cup and the big players know this. If you can’t shine there, then you are not really worthy of being called a big star. And in Qatar, the stars really came out to play.”

Reflecting on the tournament’s standout players, Modise reserved her biggest compliments for Argentina’s ball genius, Lionel Messi, who took his country to yet another final, where they triumphed over France.

“Messi really carried Argentina in Qatar. And he not only performed his magic as we’ve previously seen him do at club level, but he showed leadership. He was very vocal and could always be seen cajoling his teammates and even encouraging the crowd to get behind the team. What was really impressive was the way his teammates seemed to follow his lead, you could see it in the kind of excitement they had and how the celebrated goals.

“I’ve liked how he seemed to be coaching them during those kind of moments, as if telling them that, ‘yes, we have scored, but we need to go on and score some more’. And Argentina did exactly that in their march to the final.”

Because of Messi’s inspirational leadership, Modise says the rest of the Argentine players raised their game, with Julian Alvarez receiving special mention from the South African football legend.

“He has really had a great tournament,” she says, adding that he was influential in Argentina’s semifinal win over Croatia. “He created the penalty and scored a brace.”