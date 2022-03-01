South Africa

LIVE BLOG | Riky Rick laid to rest

Follow all the latest news from the funeral proceedings

By SOWETANLIVE - 01 March 2022 - 13:20
FILE IMAGE: Riky Rick during the Class Of 2020 Fashion Showcase and Recognition Awards at the Durban International Convention Centre on December 11, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

The ceremony has come to an end with the announcement that only the family will be heading to the crematorium. 

Image: YouTube

Mourners at the ceremony are dressed in white as a tribute to the rapper. 

Mourners at the funeral ceremony of rapper Riky Rick.
Image: YouTube

Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo vows to keep his legacy alive.

Riky Rick's mother speaks on her son.

Riky's father-in-law speaks on their relationship.

His childhood friend talks about life before fame.

Sheldon Tatchell talks about Riky's last haircut.

Dean Naidoo, Riky's brother-in-law talks about their wholesome conversations. 

Our reporter Masego Seemela is covering the proceedings. 

The rapper was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.

Music producer Profound, who teamed up with the late rapper Riky Rick, says he is grateful he got his first break from him.

The death of award-winning rapper Riky Rick has brought into sharp focus the need to take depression and anxiety seriously in society.

Riky was synonymously known for his smash songs, Boss Zonke, Amantombazane, Sondela and Sidlukotini.

