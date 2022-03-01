LIVE BLOG | Riky Rick laid to rest
The ceremony has come to an end with the announcement that only the family will be heading to the crematorium.
Mourners at the ceremony are dressed in white as a tribute to the rapper.
Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo vows to keep his legacy alive.
Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo vows to keep the legacy of the rapper alive.— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Video: YouTube/ Riky Rick Funeral Service. #RIPRikyRick #RikyRickfuneral @SowetanLIVE @SowetanMag pic.twitter.com/RYGpbWSpYN
Riky Rick's mother speaks on her son.
Riky’s mother shares her last message to her son. #RIPRickyRick #RikyRickfuneral @SowetanLIVE @SowetanMag pic.twitter.com/XyM4P7HHmC— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Riky's father-in-law speaks on their relationship.
Riky’s father-in-law speaks affectionately about the bond he shared with his “son”. #RIPRickyRick #RikyRickfuneral @SowetanLIVE @SowetanMag 🕊 pic.twitter.com/MXPDOFlRLX— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
His childhood friend talks about life before fame.
Riky’s childhood friend talks about the rapper’s life before the fame. #Bosszonke #RIPRickyRick #RikyRickfuneral @SowetanLIVE @SowetanMag pic.twitter.com/UR7xIu40TG— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Sheldon Tatchell talks about Riky's last haircut.
Business partner and Legends Barber Sheldon Tatchell takes the podium and shares that the most hardest thing he had to do yesterday was to give Riky Rick his very last haircut. #RIPRickyRick #RikyRickfuneral @SowetanLIVE @SowetanMag— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Dean Naidoo, Riky's brother-in-law talks about their wholesome conversations.
Riky’s brother-in-law Dean Naidoo shares how much he’ll miss the “wholesome chats” he and the rapper used to have.— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Chats that always left him feeling “brand new” because that’s the kind of person Riky was. “Loving and caring”.#RIPRickyRick @SowetanLIVE @SowetanMag
Close friends and family have gathered in Sandton, Johannesburg to lay renowned hip hop rapper Riky Rick (Rikhado Makhado) to rest.— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Video: YouTube/ Riky Rick Funeral Service.
#RIPRickyRick @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/a8e4EYgNMS
The rapper was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony in Johannesburg.
@Lloyiso_rsa sings a moving song at #RikyRickfuneral 🕊— ♕ LavishDJ ♕ (@MasegoSeemela) March 1, 2022
Video: YouTube/ Riky Rick Funeral Service @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/faD4klO1IR
Music producer Profound, who teamed up with the late rapper Riky Rick, says he is grateful he got his first break from him.
The death of award-winning rapper Riky Rick has brought into sharp focus the need to take depression and anxiety seriously in society.
Riky was synonymously known for his smash songs, Boss Zonke, Amantombazane, Sondela and Sidlukotini.
