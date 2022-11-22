Health is wealth: Bonitas Medical Fund puts price freeze on 2023 first-quarter contributions

If the last few years are anything to go by, looking after our health and adopting a healthy lifestyle should be top of mind. We've also learnt the importance of choosing the right healthcare partners, which include medical aid.

Prevention is better than cure so working effectively with your medical aid scheme is crucial for you to live your best life.

As medical schemes announce their contribution increases and plans for the year ahead, we take a look at one of the leading medical schemes in SA, Bonitas Medical Fund — which is celebrating its 40th anniversary — to see what they have to offer.

Lee Callakoppen, principal officer, says the average increase for the year ahead would have been 5.9% — still well below the current inflation rate of 7.6%.

“However, the good news is that we’ve put a price freeze on contributions for the first quarter of 2023, to offer members some respite. This means an increase of 4.4% over the 12 months. We have also shared what members can expect to pay from April 1 2023, so that they can make informed decisions,” says Callakoppen.

“By applying low contribution increases since December 2020, Bonitas has effectively passed R1.4bn in savings back to members.”

The scheme has also seen growth during these tough economic times, having signed up 190,000 new members. “What is encouraging is the average age of new members is about 15 years younger than the current membership. This means we are succeeding in attracting a younger, healthier profile, which is coveted across the industry,” says Callakoppen.

“The future of healthcare is around primary and preventive care. There is a rise in non-communicable or lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer, 80% of which are caused by lifestyle risk factors. This is why Bonitas offers a range of Managed Care programmes — to help members understand and manage their conditions.”

These programmes include:

Cancer care

The Bonitas Cancer Care Programme includes screening for early detection, treatment and palliative care. For 2023, the benefits have been restructured to be unlimited for prescribed minimum benefit cancers, on all options.

Diabetes

Bonitas has an effective disease management programme and better outcomes than the industry standard for diabetic members. In 2023, the scheme will introduce an annual benefit of R51,000 per family for an insulin pump or continuous glucose monitor for type 1 diabetics for members under the age of 18.

Mental health

Bonitas has introduced an innovative digital solution, called Panda, to support members in managing their mental wellness. The free app offers everything from audio sessions with peers and mental health experts to one-on-one virtual consultations with professionals.

Benefit Booster

Launched last year, the Benefit Booster has unlocked R446m in additional benefits for members to extend their day-to-day benefits. For 2023, the benefit limits have been adjusted in line with utilisation, with enhancements seen on several plans.

Designated service provider

Bonitas implements networks to negotiate the most favourable tariffs for members so they can avoid out-of-pocket expenses and get more value. This includes a GP network of over 4,000, an extensive pharmacy network through Scriptpharm, a dental network through DENIS, and an optical network through PPN. In 2023, 85% of members will be within a 30km radius of a network hospital.

Hospital-at-home

The hospital-at-home service brings all the essential elements of in-hospital care to a patient’s home, without moving away from evidence-based clinical protocols and state-of-the-art 24hr vital sign monitoring. Next year this will include: a programme for readmissions, screening and disease prevention, alternatives to step-down facilities and kidney dialysis at home.

Savings

Bonitas has amended the rules to allow members to use their savings as they deem fit for the new year. Savings have also increased by up to 9.4% — depending on the plan selected.

Exclusive offers and discounts

With the current economic challenges facing the country, everyone is constantly looking for added value and ways to save money every month. Bonitas has partnered with top providers in the industry for exclusive offers across a range of categories including: lifestyle, wellness, gap cover, short-term insurance, life insurance and credit solutions.