South Africa

Correctional services pays R13m towards its Gauteng prisons water debt

By TimesLIVE - 14 August 2023 - 18:00
The department of correctional services paid its R9.8m municipal debt for Leeuwkop prison at the weekend after the City of Johannesburg shut down water supply at the prison on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Johannesburg's aggressive cut-off operation on worst defaulters has led to the correctional services department paying R13m in municipal bills for two of its prisons at the weekend.

The city's CFO Tebogo Moraka said on Monday the department paid the full R9.8m debt for Leeuwkop prison and about R3.2m towards the Johannesburg prison bill on Saturday.

The city shut down water supply at Leeuwkop on Friday over its huge outstanding debt.

Last week, the municipality chased after its 10 worst defaulters — including Leeuwkop, a hotel, large residential estates, a private retirement village and a panel beating business — which collectively owed it more than R104m for services.

Moraka said the management of a posh private retirement village estate in Northview paid R7.7m (30%) of its R25.6m bill. This was after its supply was cut last week.

The estate has since agreed to pay the remainder of the debt over three months.

The city advised property owners struggling to service their accounts for various reasons to approach it for assistance for payment arrangements to avoid disconnection of services.

