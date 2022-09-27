Invest in the best: Top tipples for your drinks cabinet

If Nederburg has established itself as a maker of exceptional reds, then fellow Distell brand Durbanville Hills deserves a bow for its white wine mastery. One of the major success stories at Michelangelo in recent years has been the Durbanville Hills Chenin Blanc.

Its light olive green colour and concentrated tropical and citrus flavours offer a pleasant palate experience. The fully rounded wine, which has sweet fruit balanced with a fresh acidity, pairs perfectly with fresh salads, light seafood dishes and plainly grilled fish.

The Durbanville Hills Chenin Blanc, which is the ideal beverage for the upcoming summer season, earned a double gold for the 2022 vintage at the Michelangelo Awards.

It has steadily become a firm favourite among consumers, alongside the Durbanville Hills signature sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.

On the whisky side the Three Ships Whisky Premium Select, enriched with an artful blend of grain and malt whiskies, while spending five years in oak developing its aromatic, full peaty and fruity character, would be a perfect drink for the big boss.

Distell’s third prize at the Michelangelo awards, the Safair Whisky Trophy, was awarded to this beautifully balanced whisky.