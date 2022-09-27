Invest in the best: Top tipples for your drinks cabinet
From wine to whisky or bubbly, brewing and beverage company Distell has the perfect award-winning beverage for every occasion
Whether you’re staying in for date night, having a party with friends, or a formal dinner with colleagues, SA’s leading producer and marketer of wines, spirits, ciders and other ready-to-drink beverages, Distell, has a drink for every occasion.
Your date night would not be complete without a smooth bottle of red wine from Distell's flagship wine brand, Nederburg, which recently won the prize of best overall achievement and the Bidvest Trophy for Top SA Producer at the 2022 Michelangelo International Wine and Spirits Awards.
The Paarl winery’s Private Bin R163 Cabernet Sauvignon 2009, which boasts a great palate length with mellowed tannins and rich, yet juicy fruit, also received acclaim, winning the prestigious Jetcraft Cabernet Sauvignon trophy at the awards.
If Nederburg has established itself as a maker of exceptional reds, then fellow Distell brand Durbanville Hills deserves a bow for its white wine mastery. One of the major success stories at Michelangelo in recent years has been the Durbanville Hills Chenin Blanc.
Its light olive green colour and concentrated tropical and citrus flavours offer a pleasant palate experience. The fully rounded wine, which has sweet fruit balanced with a fresh acidity, pairs perfectly with fresh salads, light seafood dishes and plainly grilled fish.
The Durbanville Hills Chenin Blanc, which is the ideal beverage for the upcoming summer season, earned a double gold for the 2022 vintage at the Michelangelo Awards.
It has steadily become a firm favourite among consumers, alongside the Durbanville Hills signature sauvignon blanc and chardonnay.
On the whisky side the Three Ships Whisky Premium Select, enriched with an artful blend of grain and malt whiskies, while spending five years in oak developing its aromatic, full peaty and fruity character, would be a perfect drink for the big boss.
Distell’s third prize at the Michelangelo awards, the Safair Whisky Trophy, was awarded to this beautifully balanced whisky.
In addition to the three sought-after trophies won at Michelangelo, Distell’s medal tally of two platinum (96 or higher points out of 100), as well as a whopping 12 double gold (93 or higher points out of 100) and 17 gold (89 or higher points out of 100), has its awards cabinet bursting at the seams.
Here are other Distell brands you can look out for and enjoy:
- Fleur du Cap, a range of wines inspired by the Cape Floral Kingdom;
- Gordon’s London Dry Gin, the perfect gin to start a Friday evening;
- JC le Roux, the sparkling wine which can elevate all occasions;
- Pongràcz, one of SA’s finest Méthode Cap Classiques; and
- Zonnebloem, which has red and white wines which are instantly enjoyable.
Many of these award-winning beverages can be ordered via www.vinoteque.co.za, while stocks last.
This article was paid for by Distell.