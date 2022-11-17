Treasure trove loading: H&M Home to open first stand-alone store in SA
You’ll find fashion-forward décor and accessories for every room at this inspiring new interiors and lifestyle destination in Sandton City
By merging modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices, H&M Home enables interior lovers across the world to create a personal and modern space; a place to feel at home — and soon the brand will have a dedicated home of its own in SA, too.
Yes, that’s right decoristas: it’s time to start counting down the days, because Mzansi’s first stand-alone H&M Home store will open its doors in Sandton City, Joburg, on November 24.
This inspiring 488m2 interior and lifestyle destination will offer a dynamic shopping experience with a high level of customer service, the latest trends and exciting collaborations, promises Caroline Nelson, country manager of H&M SA.
From high-quality bed linen and timeless dinnerware, you’ll be spoilt for choice with fashion-forward décor and accessories for every room and style. So make a note in your diary to pop into the new H&M Home store (shop U94, Level 6) as soon as it opens.
And while you’re there, look out for the brand’s latest collection, Blue Island, which takes inspiration from the beauty of the ocean and features gorgeous homeware in shades of white, navy, aqua and azure.
Think sculptural ceramics that conjure up thoughts of coral, beautifully embellished cushion covers that’ll add a Mediterranean flair to your summer interiors, plus everything you need to create the chicest alfresco table settings.
