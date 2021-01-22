S Mag

WATCH | Are you doing it wrong? Here's 'how to say things like a proper Joburger'

22 January 2021 - 14:52
TikTok star Troy Sheperds has the perfect slang class to teach people to talk like a 'proper Joburger'.
Image: Screenshot

New to Johannesburg and need a quick 411 on how to speak like a “true Joburger”? TikTok star Troy Sheperds has the perfect hack.

In a short video, Sheperds spilled the tea on Jozi lingo for talking to a woman or bartender. 

“Nothing aggravates me more than people who pronounce the ‘how’ in ‘howzit’. No one says ‘howzit’ - it’s ‘haazit’,” Sheperds jokes.

Sheperds is a content creator best known for posting videos on his verified TikTok account. He has a fan base of more than 1.3 million followers on the platform.

He has had Mzansi LOLing for some time, after sharing hilarious videos on how to speak like a “Joburg mom” and pronounce names “like you’re from the township”.

Here are five of his hilarious videos:

