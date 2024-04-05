Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Friday.
It also approved expanded entry of aid from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said.
Reuters
Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
Image: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Israel approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Friday.
It also approved expanded entry of aid from Jordan through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the statement said.
Reuters
Security Council demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza after US abstains
READER LETTER | World weary of hate, violence dominating world affairs
Pope Francis, in Easter address, calls for Gaza ceasefire
US Treasury's No 2 urges South Africa to boost fight against corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos