Jerusalem – Israel accused SA on Thursday of acting “as the legal arm of Hamas” after Pretoria again petitioned the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take measures against Israel.
An SA government spokesperson dismissed the accusation.
“South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of Hamas in an attempt to undermine Israel’s inherent right to defend itself and its citizens, and to release all of the hostages,” Israel’s foreign ministry said.
“The repeated requests for provisional measures made by South Africa in order to assist Hamas are yet another cynical exploitation of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which has already twice rejected the baseless attempts to deny Israel its right and obligation of self-defence,” it said.
Department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: “South Africa has spelled out its concerns in its application to the ICJ. They [Israel] know what they are doing. It is absurd to keep saying that South Africa is acting on behalf of Hamas.”
Israel says SA exploiting World Court as legal arm of Hamas
'People in Gaza facing starvation'
SA in January asked the World Court to declare that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and to order Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza.
The court did not do this but instead issued a more general order that Israel must make sure it prevents acts of genocide.
SA is now asking the top UN court to order further steps against Israel, which it said was breaching measures already in place.
It said those in Gaza were facing starvation and asked the court to order that all parties cease hostilities and release all hostages and detainees.
“Israel acts and will continue to act in accordance with international law, including by facilitating humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, regardless of any legal proceedings,” the Israeli ministry said.
“We call on the ICJ to reject outright the new request of the representatives of Hamas.”
The war started on October 7 2023 after Hamas's attack on Israel.
Israel’s military campaign had since killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, Gaza health authorities said.
Israel has pledged to continue its offensive until it eliminates Hamas, which rules Gaza and is sworn to Israel’s destruction, and secures the release of more than 130 Israeli hostages still in Gaza.
On Thursday, the Hamas delegation left Cairo but would continue with Gaza ceasefire talks until an agreement was reached with Israel, the Palestinian group said in a statement, with a Hamas official blaming Israel for the lack of progress.
“Hamas’s delegation left Cairo this morning for consultation with the leadership of the movement, with negotiations and efforts continuing to stop the aggression, return the displaced and bring in relief aid to our people,” the Hamas statement said.
But senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, said Israel had been “thwarting” efforts to conclude a ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt during four days of talks hosted by Cairo.
Abu Zuhri told Reuters that Israel was rejecting Hamas’s demands to end its offensive in the enclave, withdraw its forces, and ensure freedom of entry for aid and the return of displaced people.
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar and Egypt – but not Israel – have tried this week to secure a 40-day ceasefire in time for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins early next week.
The deal presented to Hamas for Gaza would free some of the hostages. – Reuters
