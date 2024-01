Judge voids Elon Musk's 'unfathomable' $56bn Tesla pay package

Musk said in a post on X this month that he was uncomfortable leading Tesla unless he had 25% of the voting control. The billionaire owned about 13% of the company at the time and he said negotiations would not start until McCormick had ruled.

“Given the way she describes the board process — through the testimony of the directors — there is no way that his most recent demand for 25% can get approved,” Brian Quinn, a professor at Boston College Law School, said. “It's dead on arrival.”

McCormick wrote that many of the directors on Tesla's board, including current members Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother, and James Murdoch, son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, lacked independence because of their close personal ties with the CEO. Two of Tesla's other current directors, Robyn Denholm and Ira Ehrenpreis, showed a lack of independence in the pay decision, she said.

The board currently has eight members including its CEO.

Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management and a Tesla investor, told Reuters the ruling showed the company needed to replace at least three directors with independent board members before it can negotiate a new pay package for Musk.

“Essentially, the entire corporate structure of Tesla has been deemed, like not appropriate for a public company,” Gerber said.

Tesla directors argued during the trial that the company was paying to ensure one of the world's most dynamic entrepreneurs continued to dedicate his attention to the electric vehicle maker. Antonio Gracias, a Tesla director from 2007 to 2021, called the package “a great deal for shareholders”.

Tornetta's lawyers argued the Tesla board never told shareholders the goals were easier to achieve than the company was acknowledging and that internal projections showed Musk was quickly going to qualify for large portions of the pay package.

The plaintiff's legal team also argued the board had a duty to offer a smaller pay package or look for another CEO and that they should have required Musk to work full-time at Tesla instead of allowing him to focus on side projects, like SpaceX and X.

Kristin Hull, founder of Tesla investor Nia Impact Capital, described the board as beholden to Musk, a problem she said is common at other big technology companies. “This is the bro-show,” she said of the situation.

The pay package granted stock option awards for about 304 million shares that Musk can buy at about $23.33 each, well below $191.59 where it closed on Tuesday. Musk earned all 12 tranches of stock option awards as Tesla hit escalating financial and operational goals.

Musk has not exercised any of the options and once he does he is required to hold the shares for five years before selling, according to McCormick.

He was not guaranteed any salary.

Tesla's value ballooned to briefly top $1-trillion in 2021 from $50bn when the package was negotiated.

Amit Batish at Equilar, an executive pay research firm, estimated in 2022 that Musk's package was about six times larger than the combined pay of the 200 highest-paid executives in 2021.

Reuters