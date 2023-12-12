Experts puzzled by Ramokgopa's sudden decision to go nuclear

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s announcement that nuclear energy will be back in the energy mix indicated “greed rather than need” said some experts, who questioned the affordability of nuclear energy and the timing of the minister's announcement.

Ramokgopa declared on Tuesday that the process to procure additional nuclear capacity was under way as the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) had given its go-ahead.

Along with executives from the department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE), they said the process, which is to start in March 2024 by issuing a request for proposal (RFP), would procure an additional 2,500MW nuclear power.

However, energy experts said it was not the cheapest option despite Ramokgopa saying otherwise.

They questioned the timing of the announcement and pointed out discrepancies and unrealistic expectations tabled by Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa cagey about costs

The Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute's executive director, Francesca de Gasparis, said the announcement had left civil society in disbelief. She said it was known that nuclear energy was neither affordable nor required in the country’s energy mix.

“We know electricity baseload does not need nuclear energy and, in the absence of a finalised and fully reviewed integrated resource plan (IRP2023), today’s announcement by government seems to be motivated by greed, not need. During question time this morning, queries about the true costs associated with nuclear energy were met with non-answers,” De Gasparis said.