World

Ten people shot in Denver after city's NBA team wins championship

By Brendan O'Brien - 13 June 2023 - 14:49
Fans celebrate after Denver Nuggets won the NBA title, during the watch party at McGregor Square in Downtown Denver, Colorado, US on June 12, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
Image: Zain Dada/via REUTERS

Ten people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado, early on Tuesday after basketball fans poured onto city streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship, police said.

A suspect, who was among the wounded, was taken into custody after the shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street. The shooting left three people in critical condition, the Denver police department said in a series of tweets.

The other victims, including the suspect, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation involving several individuals, they said, adding: “This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages.”

The shooting occurred about 1.6km northeast of the arena where the Nuggets defeated Miami Heat to win the National Basketball Association championship, the first in the franchise's 47-year history.

The incident unfolded where a large crowd had earlier gathered to celebrate the team's victory. The crowd had dwindled before the gunfire erupted, the Washington Post reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Reuters

