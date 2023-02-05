×

World

South Korea searches for missing crew after fishing boat capsizes

By Reuters - 05 February 2023 - 11:04
A sea rescue craft rescues two men from a sinking boat. File photo.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

Nine people were missing on Sunday after a fishing boast capsized off the southwest coast of South Korea, authorities said, with the country's president urging stepped-up search and rescue efforts.

The fishing boat overturned just before midnight on Saturday, with three crew members picked up by a passing ship, the coast guard said.

Coast guard ships were scouring the area for nine others, and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered other naval and civil resources to help, his office said in a statement.

In late January, at least eight people were reported dead after a cargo ship sank between South Korea and Japan, Chinese officials said.

