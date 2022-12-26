After COVID-19, Ebola lockdowns drive Ugandan workers into debt

Uganda motorbike taxi driver Charles Ssebale fears his vehicle could be repossessed at any moment, having failed to keep up with his loan repayments after the East African nation imposed a two-month lockdown to contain a deadly outbreak of Ebola.

The 41-year-old father-of-seven saw his usual daily earnings - about 40,000 Ugandan shillings ($11) - drop by about 75% during the lockdown, which ended on Dec. 17.

Ssebale said his creditor - an entrepreneur in his community who sells motorbikes - has been incessantly calling him demanding the arrears. The debt is worth about $870, he said.

"I will resume working hard and pay (the loan)," he told Context by phone from Kassanda district, which is located 117 km (72 miles) southeast of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

"The people who gave me the motorcycle assured me they will not take it back, despite continuing to remind me to pay in the lockdown times," Ssebale added.

Many informal workers have ended up in debt, campaigners said, since Uganda on Oct. 15 imposed an overnight curfew, closed places of worship and entertainment, and restricted movement into and out of two districts - Kassanda and Mubende.

The measures were aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly Ebola virus, which has infected 142 people and killed at least 55 since the country declared the outbreak in September.

Allana Kembabazi - program manager at the NGO Initiative for Social and Economic Rights - said the restrictions were yet another blow for informal workers who had just been recovering from coronavirus lockdowns and struggling with rising inflation.

"You can't impose a lockdown without having thought through how you're going to feed them, how you're going to provide support to informal sector workers," said Kembabazi.