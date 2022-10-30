Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.

US President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate the "terrorist" attack.

The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its crucial Black Sea ports.

"There's no merit to what they're doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," Biden told reporters in his home state of Delaware.

The deal allows shipments of grain from Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters, that the Russian invasion had halted.