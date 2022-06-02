Phone app allows Gaza women to report domestic abuse anonymously

A phone app that allows women in the Palestinian Gaza Strip to report domestic abuse anonymously is allowing growing numbers of victims to seek help while avoiding the shame and reprisals that put many off going to the authorities directly.

The “Masahatuna” or “Our Spaces” app was developed by local computer engineer Alaa Huthut, who saw the need for a way to seek advice safely in a society where family pressures keep much domestic violence hidden out of sight.

“Privacy was very important as fear is usually the main cause women don't contact or visit centres,” she told Reuters.

The app allows women to register with the service without giving their names or leaving a trace of their contacts with care centres on their own phones.

“If anyone looks at the phone they wouldn't know she made contact,” Huthut said.

Gaza, run by the Islamist Hamas group, is home to some 2.3 million people, nearly half of them women, according to Palestinian records.

In 2019, the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics said 41% of women in Gaza had faced domestic violence and women's groups say that, as in many other countries, the problem worsened during coronavirus lockdowns.