Istanbul prosecutor says Khashoggi was suffocated in Saudi consulate

Istanbul's chief prosecutor's office said on Wednesday journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in a planned killing four weeks ago, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.

In a statement issued after two days of talks with Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb, it also said no concrete results were reached in those meetings.

Khashoggi's death has escalated into a crisis for Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, which at first denied any knowledge of or role in his disappearance on Oct. 2.

Mojeb later said Khashoggi's killing was premeditated and Riyadh said 18 suspects had been arrested.

But Turkey, which released a stream of evidence undermining Riyadh's early denials, has demanded more details including the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body and who ordered his killing.