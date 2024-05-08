South Africa

Faked credentials for petroleum oil leads to four arrests

By TimesLive - 08 May 2024 - 14:19
Some of the drums of falsely labelled fuel worth more than R200,000 seized by police.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police have arrested four foreigners in a raid on a "liquid engineering" operation.

A takedown operation led to the seizure of 3,000 litres of petroleum oil imitating well-known brands, including Castrol and Caltex, worth more than R200,000, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the national counterfeit unit and commercial crimes investigation unit, in collaboration with brand protectors, obtained a search and seizure warrant for the raid in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion.

“Police arrested four Zimbabweans whose residency status will be verified by the department of home affairs. The suspects are expected to appear in a magistrate's court on charges of contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act,” she said.

TimesLIVE

