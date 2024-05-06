South Africa

George building collapse update: Five people dead, 49 still trapped

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2024 - 04:57
Rescue workers at the collapsed multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street, George. Two workers were confirmed dead and 53 remained trapped on Monday night.
Rescue workers at the collapsed multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street, George. Two workers were confirmed dead and 53 remained trapped on Monday night.
Image: Herman Pieters/ Garden Route District Municipality

Five people have died after the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George in the Western Cape on Monday afternoon. 

In an update at 9pm, the George Municipality said multiple disaster service personnel including police and rescue teams with sniffer dogs were involved in an operation to rescue 53 trapped construction workers.

The building collapsed at 2.09pm and there were 75 construction workers on site at the time of the incident.

“Twenty-two patients have been retrieved and sent to hospitals or medical centres in George. Sadly two of the 22 patients have been declared deceased.” 

The municipality said more than 100 emergency and other personnel were on the site.

Family and friends of the construction workers were being given space to gather at the foyer of the main municipal building and would be assisted by social workers from the departments of social services and correctional services. 

“Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected who continue to wait on word of their loved ones,” George mayor Leon van Wyk said. 

The municipality asked people who wished to provide drinking water or food for the emergency services workers to deliver it to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria Street.

TimesLIVE 

George building collapse: 22 workers rescued and taken to various hospitals

Twenty-two of the workers who were trapped when a multistorey building under construction in George collapsed have been were rescued and transported ...
News
11 hours ago

46 people trapped under collapsed building in George

Rescue efforts were under way on Monday afternoon after a five-storey building collapsed in George in the Western Cape, leaving at least 46 people ...
News
12 hours ago

'Lethargic' Joburg bosses face DC over Usindiso fire tragedy

The heads of four City of Joburg (CoJ) entities must be hauled before a disciplinary committee for  contravening by-laws because had they performed ...
News
1 day ago

‘We will respond in time,’ says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after city found liable for Usindiso fire

A day after the official release of the damning report that found the City of Johannesburg and the Joburg Property Company liable for the Usindiso ...
News
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...