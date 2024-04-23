Mpumalanga police are looking for a 41-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife and attempted murder of their two children.
The incident happened on Monday morning in Mataffin, Mbombela.
Provincial spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "This is [the manhunt] in connection with the murder of his wife Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood in her house on Monday morning. Information at our disposal suggests that the husband did the act in the early hours of Monday around 5.30am and then fled the scene.
"We are asking for anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of [Mandla] Sibiya to contact their nearest police [station]."
Mdhluli said police are investigating a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
"Apart from the murder and attempted murder charges, we cannot rule out [the possibility that] more charges could be added as the investigation continues," said Mdhluli.
Cops hunt man after wife's murder
Two counts of children's attempted murder
Image: SUPPLIED
