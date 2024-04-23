×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops hunt man after wife's murder

Two counts of children's attempted murder

23 April 2024 - 21:00
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Mandla Sibiya is wanted by the police in Mpumalanga in connection with the murder of his wife, Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya and stabbing of their two children.
Mandla Sibiya is wanted by the police in Mpumalanga in connection with the murder of his wife, Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya and stabbing of their two children.
Image: SUPPLIED

Mpumalanga police are looking for a 41-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife and attempted murder of their two children.

The incident happened on Monday morning in Mataffin, Mbombela.

Provincial spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said: "This is [the manhunt] in connection with the murder of his wife Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood in her house on Monday morning. Information at our disposal suggests that the husband did the act in the early hours of Monday around 5.30am and then fled the scene.

"We are asking for anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of [Mandla] Sibiya to contact their nearest police [station]."

Mdhluli said police are investigating a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder. 

"Apart from the murder and attempted murder charges, we cannot rule out [the possibility that] more charges could be added as the investigation continues," said Mdhluli. 

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

Three life terms for Soweto man who killed his wife and two children

A Soweto man who killed his wife and two of their three children last year was on Thursday sentenced to three life terms and 15 years' imprisonment.
News
6 months ago

Man who shot wife’s family is killed in mob justice attack

Four suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 58-year-old family man from Leribe Village in QwaQwa who was ...
News
1 month ago

Handyman who killed doctor and her domestic worker gets two life terms

The Johannesburg high court on Thursday sentenced a handyman to two life terms for the murder of a doctor and her domestic worker four years ago.
News
11 months ago

KZN mother and daughter sentenced to life for 'suitcase murder'

The family of a Durban mother and daughter who were killed by their neighbours in the “suitcase murder” case welcomed the sentencing of the killers ...
News
11 months ago

ANC MP arrested for wife's alleged murder

An ANC MP has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife at their North West home in November last year and faces being hit with ...
News
1 year ago

Woman arrested for murder of lawyer husband

A Limpopo woman who allegedly orchestrated the murder of her prominent lawyer husband is said to have put on a tearful Oscar-winning act after the ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...