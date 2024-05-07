At about 8pm, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire had affected only one room of the residential building.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
While the cause of the fire was still being investigated, Mulaudzi warned the public to be cautious with the use of heating devices, saying they should not leave them unattended.
TimesLIVE
Building on fire in Joubert Park, Johannesburg
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala
A building was on fire at the corner of Twist and Wolmarans streets in Joubert Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services attended to the blaze at 7.20pm.
At about 8pm, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire had affected only one room of the residential building.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported.
While the cause of the fire was still being investigated, Mulaudzi warned the public to be cautious with the use of heating devices, saying they should not leave them unattended.
TimesLIVE
M1 tunnel fire: New cables are going in
‘We will respond in time,’ says mayor Kabelo Gwamanda after city found liable for Usindiso fire
No power restoration yet for suburbs hit by M1 underground cable fire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos