Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has slammed legislation for automatically validating claims after two months as the agency works to clear a huge backlog in paying injured road users.
Letsoalo launched the RAF’s Drive Your Claim Forward campaign to encourage claimants to submit outstanding documents required to finalise their applications to reduce the 321,000 backlog in claims.
“Through the campaign, the claimant will be notified of document requirements and how to submit outstanding documents. The RAF will finalise claims and reduce the waiting period for the claimant.”
Letsoalo, however, slammed the RAF Act, saying parts of it have contributed to the large backlog. He singled out section 24(5), which says if the RAF does not validate a claim within 60 days of it being posted or received, “the claim shall be deemed valid in law in all respects”.
“What it means is you can submit a claim and if we don’t come back to you in 60 days to tell you it’s invalid, it will become valid in all respects in law. What is the implication of this?”
Many claims were missing crucial information such as an accident report but were validated by section 24(5) of the Act. The claimants have been contacted to submit further information and documents but have not done so.
“I am shocked. Understand this is written in law. You can imagine, someone could have posted and it might arrive on day 61. In that instance, it means it is valid in all respects in law. It doesn’t make sense, but that’s how the law reads. We want this outstanding information so we can validate the claims so it can be valid in all respects in law,” said Letsoalo.
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo slams legislation as he launches campaign to clear backlog
Image: X/@RAF_SA
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has slammed legislation for automatically validating claims after two months as the agency works to clear a huge backlog in paying injured road users.
Letsoalo launched the RAF’s Drive Your Claim Forward campaign to encourage claimants to submit outstanding documents required to finalise their applications to reduce the 321,000 backlog in claims.
“Through the campaign, the claimant will be notified of document requirements and how to submit outstanding documents. The RAF will finalise claims and reduce the waiting period for the claimant.”
Letsoalo, however, slammed the RAF Act, saying parts of it have contributed to the large backlog. He singled out section 24(5), which says if the RAF does not validate a claim within 60 days of it being posted or received, “the claim shall be deemed valid in law in all respects”.
“What it means is you can submit a claim and if we don’t come back to you in 60 days to tell you it’s invalid, it will become valid in all respects in law. What is the implication of this?”
Many claims were missing crucial information such as an accident report but were validated by section 24(5) of the Act. The claimants have been contacted to submit further information and documents but have not done so.
“I am shocked. Understand this is written in law. You can imagine, someone could have posted and it might arrive on day 61. In that instance, it means it is valid in all respects in law. It doesn’t make sense, but that’s how the law reads. We want this outstanding information so we can validate the claims so it can be valid in all respects in law,” said Letsoalo.
Another issue facing the RAF was claims lodged by foreigners, as the legislation applies to “any person”, including non-South Africans.
The RAF’s highest payout was to a Swiss national who pocketed R512m from the fund. A US citizen was also claiming for psychological suffering after their partner was involved in an accident, despite the partner suffering no injuries.
“I am sure those who drafted this legislation did not intend it must benefit foreigners to a greater extent.
“We have three claims from Belgium nationals who were studying and are claiming R150m each. I don’t know any South African citizen who has been paid more than between R20m and R50m.”
TimesLIVE
Have you seen this woman? Hawks seek attorney over RAF payment theft
Man to appear in EC court over fraud, corruption linked to RAF funds
Former lawyer who stole R2.3m from clients gets 10-year jail term
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos