South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLive - 26 April 2024 - 10:33

Courtesy of SABC

Five men on trial for allegedly killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Friday.

Before court proceedings started on Wednesday, defence lawyer advocate Thulani Mngomezulu said two “suspicious people” visited his house on Wednesday and he believes they intended to harm or kill him.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng addressed the court on the incident reported by Mngomezulu in his chambers.

“There is a disturbing message I received from Mngomezulu, which I suspect arises from the fact that he is counsel in this matter. It appears two people visited his home in the morning [Wednesday]. Very suspicious movements and people. Fortunately when they wanted to enter the premises of Mngomezulu, the dog barked,” he said.

TimesLIVE

